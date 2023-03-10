Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bouhabib, welcomed, on Friday, the Chinese-Saudi Arabian-Iranian tripartite statement.



Minister Bouhabib added that Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and representations within two months, which will positively impact all regional ties.



He pointed out that Lebanon has always paid the price of regional disputes, stating that it is hoped that this step will contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region and the consolidation of positive and constructive cooperation that will benefit the countries of the region, their peoples, and the world.



Lebanon's Foreign Minister also called to take advantage of this opportunity to engage in an Arab-Iranian dialogue based on respect for the sovereignty of countries, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the best good neighborly relations points agreed upon by the participants in the tripartite Beijing meetings.



Minister Bouhabib also appreciated the efforts made by several countries to heal the rift and ease tension, led by the Republic of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman, leading to the "recent mediation of the People's Republic of China" that culminated in this important agreement.