Former minister Nohad Machnouk arrives at Beirut Justice Palace for questioning by Judge Tarek Bitar

Former minister Nohad Machnouk arrived Thursday at the Beirut Justice Palace to appear before judicial investigator Judge Tarek Bitar.



Machnouk is set to be questioned as part of the ongoing probe into the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, which left more than 200 people dead and devastated large parts of the capital.



His appearance follows previous summonses issued by Bitar in the politically sensitive investigation that has faced repeated delays and legal challenges.