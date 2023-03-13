Mikati from Bkerke: Rai dubbed current escalating sectarian rhetoric as "political hysteria”

Lebanon News
2023-03-13 | 05:40
High views
Mikati from Bkerke: Rai dubbed current escalating sectarian rhetoric as "political hysteria"
0min
Mikati from Bkerke: Rai dubbed current escalating sectarian rhetoric as "political hysteria”

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed on Monday that he explained to Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai during his visit to Bkerke the necessity of the government’s meetings and the need to operate public services.
 
He also pointed out that Rai was understanding of the matter.
 
"I emphasize to those who speak of the legitimacy of the Cabinet the necessity of electing a president," he noted.
 
He added that his Beatitude informed him of the contacts he is making to expedite the election of a president, adding that opinions were unanimous on the need to elect a president as soon as possible.

Mikati noted that the Patriarch described the current escalating sectarian rhetoric as "political hysteria," adding however that pluralism is a source of wealth for Lebanon.

