American Task Force urges "end to fighting," urgent action on Egyptian gas deal

Lebanon News
2023-03-13 | 09:37
High views
American Task Force urges "end to fighting," urgent action on Egyptian gas deal
2min
American Task Force urges "end to fighting," urgent action on Egyptian gas deal

Lebanese Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, met with a delegation from the American Task Force for Lebanon on Monday morning. The delegation also met with the Minister of Energy, Walid Fayyad. 

The delegation, headed by ATFL president and former Ambassador Edward Gabriel, discussed the pressing need for an Egyptian gas deal to address Lebanon's energy crisis and resolve the political deadlock.

During the meetings, Gabriel emphasized the situation's urgency and called for an end to the ongoing fighting in Lebanon. "The purpose of the visit is basically to tell the government and the parliamentarians that the time is over, and the fighting has to end," said Gabriel.

Gabriel stressed the importance of finding a compromise to address the ongoing crisis in Lebanon. "You have to realize there is a compromise in the middle, whether for the president or the reform package. You have to sit somewhere in the middle and give and take," Gabriel stated.

Gabriel also expressed optimism about the potential for the gas deal to bring relief to the Lebanese people. 

The delegation conveyed information from Washington on what needed to be done to secure the gas deal and highlighted the importance of the Lebanese Minister working closely with the World Bank.

"We had a chance to give him information that we have understood from Washington and what needs to be done here. He seems fully engaged, and our hope is with the help of the United States. As you know, the US Ambassador Dorothy Shea has been very active in this process to bring this Egyptian gas deal which could add six more hours of electricity or more to the homes of Lebanese people," Gabriel said.

Lebanon has been facing a severe energy crisis, with power cuts lasting up to 20 hours daily. 

The Egyptian gas deal, if secured, could provide much-needed relief to the Lebanese people. The American delegation emphasized the importance of urgent action and collaboration to address the crisis.

