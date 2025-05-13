PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam conducted an inspection tour of Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, accompanied by Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, to review measures to ensure aviation safety and improve passenger comfort.



During the visit, Prime Minister Salam held a meeting with Brigadier General Fadi Kfoury, head of airport security, along with other officials to assess current procedures aimed at enhancing security and safety. Discussions focused on facilitating passenger entry and exit, accelerating transit processes, reducing waiting times, and improving the overall travel experience.



Talks also addressed boosting operational efficiency and improving coordination between various airport agencies.



Salam expressed his gratitude to all airport staff for their continued efforts and reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing this vital gateway to ensure it remains a bright and welcoming entry point for Lebanon to the world.