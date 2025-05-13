Trump to meet Syrian President Sharaa on Wednesday: White House official

13-05-2025 | 11:24
Trump to meet Syrian President Sharaa on Wednesday: White House official
Trump to meet Syrian President Sharaa on Wednesday: White House official

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to say hello to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a White House official said on Tuesday.


Reuters
 

