Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

In a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Interior Minister in the caretaker government, Bassam Mawlawi, announced that the purpose of the meeting was to inform Mikati of the steps taken to resume work in the Land Transport Administration (known as "Al-Nafaa").



"We agreed with the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces and Brigadier General Othman to train 15 officers and 15 sergeants to work on computers to operate Al-Nafaa in Dekwaneh and other areas, simplifying transactions," said Mawlawi.



Furthermore, Mawlawi announced that "the validity of driving licenses has been extended until the end of the year to alleviate the pressure on Al-Nafaa and allow citizens to continue driving legally. As for companies dealing with Al-Nafaa, the acting director of the Land Transport Administration, Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud, will make the necessary contacts."



Mikati confirmed that all necessary equipment will be provided to operate Al-Nafaa and that citizen issues will be addressed confirming that Al-Nafaa will reopen soon.