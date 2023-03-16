News
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2023-03-16 | 08:30
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
In the Vatican, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati presented a letter to Pope Francis that explains the current situation in Lebanon and possible solutions the Vatican could contribute to through its international contacts, particularly in organizing presidential elections in the country.
Mikati also extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit Lebanon, which would represent a glimmer of hope for both Muslims and Christians in the country, as well as an opportunity for them to unite around the Pope's presence during his visit.
The Apostolic Press Office released a statement that mentioned friendly discussions had taken place, during which the Holy See expressed its concern over the difficult social and economic situation faced by the Lebanese people.
"This situation has been exacerbated by the institutional stalemate the country is experiencing, which urgently requires the election of a new president for the republic."
The statement also highlighted the importance of Christians' indispensable presence in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East.
It emphasized the need to promote peaceful coexistence among Lebanese of different religions to ensure peace and stability in the region as a whole.
