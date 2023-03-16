Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

Lebanon News
2023-03-16 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon&#39;s situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

In the Vatican, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati presented a letter to Pope Francis that explains the current situation in Lebanon and possible solutions the Vatican could contribute to through its international contacts, particularly in organizing presidential elections in the country.

Mikati also extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit Lebanon, which would represent a glimmer of hope for both Muslims and Christians in the country, as well as an opportunity for them to unite around the Pope's presence during his visit.

The Apostolic Press Office released a statement that mentioned friendly discussions had taken place, during which the Holy See expressed its concern over the difficult social and economic situation faced by the Lebanese people. 

"This situation has been exacerbated by the institutional stalemate the country is experiencing, which urgently requires the election of a new president for the republic."

The statement also highlighted the importance of Christians' indispensable presence in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East. 

It emphasized the need to promote peaceful coexistence among Lebanese of different religions to ensure peace and stability in the region as a whole.

Lebanon News

Francis

receives

letter

Lebanon's

situation

caretaker

Mikati

LBCI Next
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Pope Francis marks 10th anniversary with Mass and podcast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

LBCI
Variety
08:15

Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

LBCI
World
10:07

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app