LF official Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Resignation from government is not on the table

Joseph Gebeily, a member of the executive committee of the Lebanese Forces, confirmed that the party is not considering resigning from the government, emphasizing its role as a key player within the current administration.



"We consider ourselves part of the core team of this government and the presidential term," Gebeily told LBCI, adding, "We see a major opportunity for Lebanon with the people currently in positions of responsibility, although we do have some reservations."



Addressing the issue of Hezbollah's arms, Gebeily stressed that the party should hand over its weapons to the Lebanese Army.



"Where is the betrayal or treason in that?" he asked.



He pointed to past periods in Lebanon's modern history when the Lebanese Army was in control of the borders, stating that "the Israelis did not dare to approach."



He added, "With its current capabilities, the army can deter Israel. As for Hezbollah, what deterrence? On the contrary, it has escalated tensions."