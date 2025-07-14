LF official Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Resignation from government is not on the table

Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 09:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LF official Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Resignation from government is not on the table
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LF official Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Resignation from government is not on the table

Joseph Gebeily, a member of the executive committee of the Lebanese Forces, confirmed that the party is not considering resigning from the government, emphasizing its role as a key player within the current administration.

"We consider ourselves part of the core team of this government and the presidential term," Gebeily told LBCI, adding, "We see a major opportunity for Lebanon with the people currently in positions of responsibility, although we do have some reservations."

Addressing the issue of Hezbollah's arms, Gebeily stressed that the party should hand over its weapons to the Lebanese Army. 

"Where is the betrayal or treason in that?" he asked.

He pointed to past periods in Lebanon's modern history when the Lebanese Army was in control of the borders, stating that "the Israelis did not dare to approach." 

He added, "With its current capabilities, the army can deter Israel. As for Hezbollah, what deterrence? On the contrary, it has escalated tensions."

Lebanon News

LF

Lebanese Forces

Joseph Gebeily

LBCI

Government

Resignation

LBCI Next
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Government sources to LBCI: Army committed to national principles, war decisions rest with the state

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-02

Israeli military says strikes near Damascus presidential palace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-17

Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-13

MP Ibrahim Moussawi slams US envoy's remarks, calls for official response

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Kuwaiti interior minister from Baabda Palace: Kuwait stands by Lebanon in all circumstances

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese Army dismantles major Captagon factory in Yammouneh, Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More