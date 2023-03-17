Oil prices keep on surging in Lebanon

On Friday, March 17, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 20,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 21,000, and the price of diesel increased LBP 11,000, while that of gas decreased LBP 2,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,945,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,992,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,838,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,295,000