PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a delegation from the Association of Banks in Lebanon, headed by Salim Sfeir. During the meeting, the delegation presented a study prepared by a consultant commissioned by the association on the financial gap draft law that the government has referred to parliament.



They also outlined what they described as “difficulties” in implementing the law in its current form.



For his part, Salam reiterated the principles on which the government based the draft law and noted openness to improving it, with all parties assuming their responsibilities.



He stressed that the draft law is now before parliament, which will debate it and introduce any necessary amendments.