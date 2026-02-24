News
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
Lebanon News
24-02-2026 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a delegation from the Association of Banks in Lebanon, headed by Salim Sfeir. During the meeting, the delegation presented a study prepared by a consultant commissioned by the association on the financial gap draft law that the government has referred to parliament.
They also outlined what they described as “difficulties” in implementing the law in its current form.
For his part, Salam reiterated the principles on which the government based the draft law and noted openness to improving it, with all parties assuming their responsibilities.
He stressed that the draft law is now before parliament, which will debate it and introduce any necessary amendments.
Lebanon News
Salam
financial
improvements
Parliament
review
begins
