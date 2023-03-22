Salloum to LBCI: Moves made by pharmacists are in support of citizens

Lebanon News
2023-03-22 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Salloum to LBCI: Moves made by pharmacists are in support of citizens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Salloum to LBCI: Moves made by pharmacists are in support of citizens

The head of the pharmacists' syndicate in Lebanon, Joe Salloum, said on Wednesday that the failure to deliver medicines to pharmacies on time implies complicity with drug trafficking gangs in Lebanon.

In an interview on LBCI's Naharkom Said TV show, he emphasized that the moves made by pharmacists, no matter what they are, are in support of citizens.

"We have always been against the dollarization of drug prices. Our demand was always to deliver medicines to pharmacies because delays were for a week or two," he added.

He stressed that after signing the protocol agreement with pharmaceutical companies, they would resort to the streets if pharmacies do not receive medicines as stipulated.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Pharmacies

Lebanon

Medicine

Drugs

LBCI Next
MP Moussa to LBCI: Internal consensus essential for effective solutions
Price of gasoline sees significant drop
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-26

Pharmacies shut their doors shortly in protest of medicine shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-28

WHO identifies contaminated cancer drugs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Protesters, security forces clash near Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

MP Moussa to LBCI: Internal consensus essential for effective solutions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Price of gasoline sees significant drop

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Third attempt to secure legislative session agreement

LBCI
World
07:19

Brazil evicts miners from Yanomami territory, prepares for more removals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app