Salloum to LBCI: Moves made by pharmacists are in support of citizens

The head of the pharmacists' syndicate in Lebanon, Joe Salloum, said on Wednesday that the failure to deliver medicines to pharmacies on time implies complicity with drug trafficking gangs in Lebanon.



In an interview on LBCI's Naharkom Said TV show, he emphasized that the moves made by pharmacists, no matter what they are, are in support of citizens.



"We have always been against the dollarization of drug prices. Our demand was always to deliver medicines to pharmacies because delays were for a week or two," he added.



He stressed that after signing the protocol agreement with pharmaceutical companies, they would resort to the streets if pharmacies do not receive medicines as stipulated.