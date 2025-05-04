UK police arrest seven Iranians in 'counter-terrorism' probes

Britain's counter-terrorism police have arrested eight men, seven of whom are Iranian nationals, in two separate investigations, London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.



On Saturday, five men, four of whom are Iranian nationals between the ages of 29 and 40, were detained on suspicion of terrorism offenses over a plot to target specific premises. The nationality of the fifth man remains unknown.



The arrests were made in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester, police said, adding that officers were in contact with the site of the suspected target to provide relevant support.



They did not provide further information on the site, citing operational reasons.



"We are exploring various lines of inquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter," said Commander Dominic Murphy, who heads London police's Counter Terrorism Command.



Reuters