News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK police arrest seven Iranians in 'counter-terrorism' probes
World News
04-05-2025 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK police arrest seven Iranians in 'counter-terrorism' probes
Britain's counter-terrorism police have arrested eight men, seven of whom are Iranian nationals, in two separate investigations, London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.
On Saturday, five men, four of whom are Iranian nationals between the ages of 29 and 40, were detained on suspicion of terrorism offenses over a plot to target specific premises. The nationality of the fifth man remains unknown.
The arrests were made in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester, police said, adding that officers were in contact with the site of the suspected target to provide relevant support.
They did not provide further information on the site, citing operational reasons.
"We are exploring various lines of inquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter," said Commander Dominic Murphy, who heads London police's Counter Terrorism Command.
Reuters
World News
UK
Police
Arrest
Iranians
Counter-Terrorism
Next
Putin says Russia has the strength to finish Ukraine operation
Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 11, sparks residential fires, Ukraine says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-14
US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for 'terrorism' violations, official says
World News
2025-03-14
US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for 'terrorism' violations, official says
0
World News
2025-04-27
Vehicle hitting crowd in Vancouver 'not an act of terrorism': Police
World News
2025-04-27
Vehicle hitting crowd in Vancouver 'not an act of terrorism': Police
0
World News
2025-04-03
UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links
World News
2025-04-03
UK police arrest two men over alleged Hezbollah links
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:06
Trump to meet GCC leaders in Riyadh: Source close to Saudi government
Middle East News
07:06
Trump to meet GCC leaders in Riyadh: Source close to Saudi government
0
World News
06:08
Putin says Russia has the strength to finish Ukraine operation
World News
06:08
Putin says Russia has the strength to finish Ukraine operation
0
World News
03:50
Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 11, sparks residential fires, Ukraine says
World News
03:50
Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 11, sparks residential fires, Ukraine says
0
World News
12:08
Trump posts AI-generated photo of himself as pope
World News
12:08
Trump posts AI-generated photo of himself as pope
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:12
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel's main airport
Middle East News
05:12
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel's main airport
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
0
Lebanon News
04:22
Interior minister: 195 complaints filed so far across Mount Lebanon districts
Lebanon News
04:22
Interior minister: 195 complaints filed so far across Mount Lebanon districts
0
World News
2025-04-04
'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says
World News
2025-04-04
'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
4
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
5
Lebanon News
07:31
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
02:24
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:24
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
13:01
Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process
Lebanon News
13:01
Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process
8
Lebanon News
06:54
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
Lebanon News
06:54
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More