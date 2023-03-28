Bouchikian, Al-Sabbah sign MOU to support Lebanon's drama production

2023-03-28 | 10:51
Bouchikian, Al-Sabbah sign MOU to support Lebanon&#39;s drama production
3min
Bouchikian, Al-Sabbah sign MOU to support Lebanon's drama production

Caretaker Minister of Industry George Bouchikian and the head of the General Union of Arab Producers, Sadiq Al-Sabbah, and in the presence of Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, signed a cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Industry and the General Union of Arab Producers.  

The protocol stipulates that the Ministry of Industry and industrialists specialized in this sector should take action by encouraging them and providing the necessary contributions and facilities, as well as possible support for local, Arab, and international production companies, to revive this industry, provided that the Ministry presents suggestions, opinions, and consultations to develop this sector.  

The Union is committed to assisting the Ministry in this regard to develop the local cinematic, drama, and television production sector and work to encourage and attract local and Arab production companies to work within Lebanon.  

The two parties agreed to cooperate between them in serving the development of Lebanese production in particular and the drama, cinema, and television industry in general, and to benefit from the experiences of the General Union of Arab Producers - Beirut headquarters, what it can present in this field, and its full and positive willingness to ensure the implementation of this memorandum of understanding, for the good of industry in Lebanon.  

The industry minister described Lebanon as a beautiful and charming "painting" on the Mediterranean coast, with great Lebanese, Arab, and foreign philosophers, writers, and thinkers.  

He continued that the Lebanese industry has never retreated but is continuously progressing in production, quality, marketing, and export.   

"In the film industry, I find that it is the most combined between creativity and talent on the one hand, and equipment, effects, acoustics, lighting, and cameras on the other hand," he added.  

In turn, the President of the General Union of Arab Producers said that the signing of this protocol is an important step to show the importance of the cinematic, drama, and television production industry, to show the significant impact on the Lebanese economy, and how it secures a complete economic cycle and employs thousands of different sectors.  
He added: "After a period of struggle, we were able today to reach a decisive moment from which there is no turning back, with the faith and support of the relevant ministries, especially the Ministry of Industry, which recognized the importance of this sector and its positive impact not only on the Lebanese economy but also on its image as a basic destination for all Arab producers."   

He concluded, "I promise, through the Union of Arab Producers, that we will work diligently and conscientiously so that Lebanon becomes a primary destination for all Arab producers and that we facilitate tasks to advance our country and for Lebanon to restore its position as an honorable cultural and civilizational platform for all Arabs."

