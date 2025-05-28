Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber held a meeting with Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, and his accompanying delegation to discuss preparations for launching the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), a reconstruction initiative.



Under LEAP, the World Bank will establish a dedicated fund to attract donations to support Lebanon’s recovery.



Jaber said the meeting focused on technical and legal frameworks to ensure transparency and build donor confidence in the fund’s governance and use of resources.



He announced plans to invite ambassadors and representatives from international and Arab financial institutions to a meeting in Beirut by June 10 to formally present the project.



Jaber expressed optimism about LEAP’s momentum, noting growing international trust in Lebanon’s leadership following recent legislative and governmental reforms.



He added that upcoming meetings will intensify and involve all relevant local and international actors to ensure coordinated implementation.