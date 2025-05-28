Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund

Lebanon Economy
28-05-2025 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber held a meeting with Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, and his accompanying delegation to discuss preparations for launching the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), a reconstruction initiative.

Under LEAP, the World Bank will establish a dedicated fund to attract donations to support Lebanon’s recovery.

Jaber said the meeting focused on technical and legal frameworks to ensure transparency and build donor confidence in the fund’s governance and use of resources.

He announced plans to invite ambassadors and representatives from international and Arab financial institutions to a meeting in Beirut by June 10 to formally present the project.

Jaber expressed optimism about LEAP’s momentum, noting growing international trust in Lebanon’s leadership following recent legislative and governmental reforms. 

He added that upcoming meetings will intensify and involve all relevant local and international actors to ensure coordinated implementation.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Yassine Jaber

Jean-Christophe Carret

World Bank

Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project

LEAP

LBCI Next
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25

Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-27

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-26

Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26

Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16

Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More