EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić

Concluding his visit to Lebanon, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič held a press conference at the EU Delegation in Beirut, where he underlined European Union's solidarity with the most vulnerable groups in the country, including Syrian refugees and Lebanese people, and expressed the Union's readiness to help establish future stability in Lebanon.



His visit comes in light of the worsening Syrian refugee crisis and its adverse effects on all social and economic aspects.



Lenarčić said that the political and economic crises had taken a "dramatic toll" on the Lebanese people, stating that the country is in a "unique" position worldwide by hosting the highest number of refugees per capita.



Regarding EU's recent €60 million humanitarian aid for the country's most vulnerable communities, he said that this aid only provides a lifeline, stating that it is important to start addressing the roots of the many crises.



the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management highlighted that complete governance and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are prerequisites to pave the way for needed reforms and "for a better future of the Lebanese."