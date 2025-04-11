Erdogan accuses Israel of 'barbarism' after new airstrike

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday lashed out at Israel for a pre-dawn airstrike that officials in Gaza said killed 10 members of the same family.



"Just this morning, 10 people, including seven children, from the same family were martyred in Khan Yunis. If this is not barbarism, I ask you, what is it?" Erdogan told a diplomacy forum in the southern province of Antalya.





AFP