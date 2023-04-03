Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

On Monday, April 3, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 45,000, and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 46,000, while the price of diesel dropped by LBP 41,000, and that of gas decreased by LBP 29,000.The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,827,000- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,871,000- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,634,000- Gas Canister: LBP 1,166,000