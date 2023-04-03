News
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-03 | 06:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
On Monday, April 3, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 45,000, and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 46,000, while the price of diesel dropped by LBP 41,000, and that of gas decreased by LBP 29,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,827,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,871,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,634,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,166,000
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Lebanese
Oil
Gas
Gasoline
Diesel
