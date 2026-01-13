Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference

Russia on Tuesday condemned what it described as "subversive external interference" in Iran's internal politics and said U.S. threats of new military strikes against the country were "categorically unacceptable."



"Those who plan to use externally inspired unrest as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025 must be aware of the disastrous consequences of such actions for the situation in the Middle East and global international security," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Reuters