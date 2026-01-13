US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end

Middle East News
13-01-2026 | 10:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said the Iranian people’s “long nightmare will soon be over,” describing what he called an impending wave of action aimed at the country.

In remarks, Graham said that “a massive wave of military, cyber and psychological attacks is the meat and bones of ‘help is on the way.’”

World News

Middle East News

Senator

Lindsey

Graham

Iran’s

“long

nightmare”

LBCI Next
Germany summons Iranian ambassador, demands end to protest crackdown: Foreign ministry
Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

UN chief urges end to 'nightmare of violence' in Sudan

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
World News
2025-12-20

Zelensky says US must increase pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-12-20

Zelensky says only US can persuade Russia to end Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:12

EU summons Iran's ambassador in Brussels over protest crackdown

LBCI
Middle East News
13:43

Trump on US aid to Iranian protesters: You’ll find out for yourselves

LBCI
Middle East News
12:38

Egypt hails US terrorist designation for Muslim Brotherhood as 'pivotal step'

LBCI
World News
11:07

Italy summons Iranian ambassador over use of force in protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-29

Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-11

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:12

EU summons Iran's ambassador in Brussels over protest crackdown

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-02

Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos

LBCI
Middle East News
10:34

US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Financial uncertainty: Why Lebanon's Eurobonds are soaring despite default

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel signals preparedness as Iran crisis deepens and Lebanon front stays active

LBCI
World News
07:16

Iran's leadership is in its 'final days and weeks': Germany's Merz

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More