Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations

The Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, held talks with Foreign Affairs Ministry of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, regarding the general situation and latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar.



Berri received Foreign Affairs Ministry of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi and his accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, in the presence of Qatar's ambassador of Lebanon, Ibrahim Al-Sahlawi.