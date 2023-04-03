Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations

Lebanon News
2023-04-03 | 07:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations

The Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, held talks with Foreign Affairs Ministry of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, regarding the general situation and latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar.

Berri received Foreign Affairs Ministry of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi and his accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, in the presence of Qatar's ambassador of Lebanon, Ibrahim Al-Sahlawi.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Qatar

Ways

Strengthen

Bilateral

Relations

LBCI Next
Alternative Press Syndicate calls on Lebanese state to stop its attack on freedom of press
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-16

Lebanon & Qatar Chamber discuss commercial relations

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-29

Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:11

Illegal cellphone lines sold on the black market puts users at risk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Finance Minister confirms public sector salaries have been calculated at LBP 60,000

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Earthquake piles misery on war-ravaged Syrians in wintry north

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Philips expects to reach recall settlements this year

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app