Israel says most of Iran Guards' air force leadership 'neutralized'

Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 06:34
High views
Israel says most of Iran Guards' air force leadership 'neutralized'
0min
Israel says most of Iran Guards' air force leadership 'neutralized'

Israel's defense ministry said Friday that Israeli air strikes across Iran had "neutralized" most of the senior leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Air Force.

"The defense minister was informed that most of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force leadership was neutralized while convening at their underground headquarters," the ministry said in a statement.

The Revolutionary Guards are involved in overseeing Iran's airspace and controlling the country’s ballistic missile arsenal.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Defense Ministry

Commanders

Iranian Revolutionary Guards

Israeli army confirms assassination of IRGC Aerospace Force commander
Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'
