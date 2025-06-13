News
Israel says most of Iran Guards' air force leadership 'neutralized'
13-06-2025 | 06:34
Israel says most of Iran Guards' air force leadership 'neutralized'
Israel's defense ministry said Friday that Israeli air strikes across Iran had "neutralized" most of the senior leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Air Force.
"The defense minister was informed that most of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force leadership was neutralized while convening at their underground headquarters," the ministry said in a statement.
The Revolutionary Guards are involved in overseeing Iran's airspace and controlling the country’s ballistic missile arsenal.
AFP
Iran
Israel
Defense Ministry
Commanders
Iranian Revolutionary Guards
Learn More