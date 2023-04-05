News
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-04-05 | 03:41
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud issued on Wednesday a decision to amend the official tariff for companies and institutions that provide valet parking services within Beirut to LBP 75,000.
The new valet parking tariffs include the value-added tax, which is paid in exchange for the customer receiving the car and handing over the receipt to the car parker, which proves that the vehicle was received from him, the value of the parking fee and the name of the company or institution shall be written on it.
According to the Beirut Governor’s decision, this step was taken based on the necessities of the public interest and public safety requirements.
The decision also stipulates that the licensed companies adhere to the validity date of the licensing decision and provide parking services only for the benefit of the establishments specified in the text of the licensing decision exclusively.
Additionally, for any violation of the content of the provisions of this decision, the perpetrator will be subject to legal prosecution per the provisions of the laws and regulations in force, including the preparation of seizure reports, leading to the arrest of the company or the institution from work when necessary.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Valet Parking
Beirut
Governor
Tariff
