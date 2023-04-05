In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Lebanon News
2023-04-05 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Over the past three years, Lebanon has witnessed compounded crises that affected the population, especially women, girls, and marginalized groups.  

According to a Gender Alert published by UN Women, Fe-male, and KAFA, which pulled together recent national resources and data on missing women and girls, during the spread of COVID-19, incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) increased, with women and girls unjustly affected, as for the last three years Lebanon saw more reporting of domestic violence and an increase in the emergency of these incidents.   

Based on the Gender Alert, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) data reflect an increase of 241 percent in domestic violence reported during the spread of COVID-19 compared to the 18 months before. In contrast, in 2020, more than half of Lebanese and Syrian women and girls reported feeling less safe at their homes (44 percent) and in communities (57 percent).  

In the numbers, in 2021, 81 women and girls were reported missing to the ISF, of which 62 percent were Lebanese, and 30 percent were Syrian. Based on this, the number increased by about one-third to 129 women and girls disappearing in 2022, as 67 percent were Lebanese and 24 percent were Syrian.   

According to ISF reports, most of them went missing for unknown reasons and reasons associated with mental health, escaping domestic violence, family disputes, and other reasons, said the Gender Alert.  

"As per UN Women's Lebanon Media Monitoring between March 2021 and June 2022, the number of reported cases of missing females is more than twice that of males during the same period," added the report.  

Further, there are many challenges regarding this issue, including reporting, investigations, accountability, and justice for missing persons, made more complex concerning the current context of the Lebanese crisis, as the judicial paralysis and the lack of resources for police stations "hinders the police's ability to follow-up and investigate cases of missing women and girls."  

Regarding the Gender Alert's observed trends, the cases of missing women and girls can indicate murder or femicide, as "a total of 50 femicides were investigated by ISF in 2021 and 2022," stating that since 2021, incidents of human trafficking into and across Lebanon increased, with women and girls, especially migrants and refugees, likely to be the victims.  

Women and girls are trafficked into Lebanon and locally, leading to their disappearance. According to KAFA's Anti-Trafficking and Exploitation Unit, "most of the human trafficking incidents within Lebanon involving women and girls are for sexual exploitation and violence."  

Evidence also shows that kidnapping for forced marriage or early marriage may also be linked to women and girls being reported missing by their families. Other links include the disappearances and a family's refusal to marry their daughter to a man she wants to marry for many reasons.   

"Early marriage of girls and young women has been consistently identified as an issue among Syrian refugees, where 22 percent of Syrian girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 19 were married compared to 2 percent of Syrian boys and young men. At the household level, 1 percent of Lebanese, PRL, and migrant households had at least one child in early marriage."  

Lebanon also saw kidnapping for ransom concerning the economic crisis, as the ISF reported that female kidnapping for ransom increased from one reported case in 2021 to 15 in 2022.  

Additionally, populations receiving humanitarian assistance, namely refugees, are concerned about the kidnapping, since almost 1 in every 7 Palestinian refugee households and nearly 1 in every 10 Syrian refugee households reported that girls' kidnapping as a safety concern.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Crisis

Women

Girls

Missing

Kidnapping

Gender Alert

UN Women

Fe-male

KAFA

LBCI Next
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

Qatar seeks to understand Lebanon's crisis during official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:23

Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app