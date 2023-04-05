UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

2023-04-05 | 10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
2min
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, Margaret Satterthwaite, has expressed grave concern about interference in the investigation into the August 4, 2020 explosion, including threats against the investigating judge.  

The UN expert also condemned the delays that prevented justice for those affected by the Beirut blast.  

"I am deeply disturbed by reports that former State officials and others who have been implicated in the case have disingenuously resorted to recusal proceedings and other challenging actions directed at the investigating judges appointed to examine the case," Satterthwaite said, adding that this led to the replacement of an investigating judge in February 2021, and suspensions of the investigation in recent months.  

The UN expert indicated to reports that since the explosion was referred to the Judicial Council for investigation, authorities rejected judicial requests to remove parliamentary immunity and allow questioning of security officials.   

"The blast destroyed Beirut's port, caused extensive damage to the city, and released dangerous chemicals that can harm human health and the environment," she said, noting that no one had been tried to date.  

The UN expert added that several motions had been filed to remove Judge Tarek Bitar from the case and that there is a campaign to discredit him, stating that the judge reportedly received death threats and now has military protection.  

"Judge Bitar must have the security he needs to carry out his work," Satterthwaite said, urging Lebanese authorities to make sure that the threats are investigated and that the judge, his family, and his colleagues are protected.  

"Judges should never be threatened or subjected to criminal or disciplinary action simply for doing their job," noting that for more than two years, the explosion's victims and their families, have been seeking justice and called on the authorities to take steps to protect the independence, and integrity, of the investigation, as well as ensure that those responsible can be held accountable.  

UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers also stated that "those affected by the blast have a fundamental right to the protection of the law and to effective remedies […] That can only happen if the independence of the judiciary is upheld."  

Margaret Satterthwaite has also contacted the Lebanese Government regarding these allegations.
 

