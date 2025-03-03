Israeli army patrol detains Lebanese farmer near border then releases him

03-03-2025 | 07:52
Israeli army patrol detains Lebanese farmer near border then releases him
Israeli army patrol detains Lebanese farmer near border then releases him

An Israeli army patrol advanced from its position on the southern outskirts of the border town of Aabbasiyyeh into the plains earlier Monday, according to the National News Agency (NNA). 

The patrol detained a Lebanese farmer working in his field before releasing him.

