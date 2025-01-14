MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

2025-01-14
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun&#39;s election
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

MP Paula Yacoubian emphasized that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam was one of the key intellectuals behind the ideas of the October 17 revolution. 

In an interview with LBCI, Yacoubian remarked that President-elect General Joseph Aoun is “outside the political framework” and noted that efforts were made until the last moment to prevent his election.

She explained that Aoun had insisted on allowing the members of parliament to choose the prime minister at that time. 

Yacoubian added that seeing the current figures in power today gives her hope that "nothing has been in vain," signaling the potential for a better future for Lebanon.

