News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone
Lebanon News
2023-04-06 | 07:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone
The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) - Public Relations Division announced that on March 31, 2023, as a result of continuous monitoring carried out by the Roumieh Central Prison Command, a drone was spotted on the roof of the convict prison, and the guards worked to seize it.
After examining it, it was found that it was of a gray-colored "DJI," and it was found that there was a transparent bag attached to it. After searching the bag, 74 narcotic pills, a white substance, a cell phone containing a SIM card, a USB, and earbuds were found inside.
The investigation is still underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and work is continuing to arrest those involved in the operation.
Lebanon News
Internal Security Forces
Roumieh Prison
Drone
Narcotics
Next
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Reporters Without Borders condemns illegal summonses that intimidate Lebanese journalists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
0
World
2023-03-28
Ukraine says it downs drones over Kyiv, debris sets shop ablaze
World
2023-03-28
Ukraine says it downs drones over Kyiv, debris sets shop ablaze
0
World
2023-03-24
North Korea tests new nuclear-capable underwater drone
World
2023-03-24
North Korea tests new nuclear-capable underwater drone
0
World
2023-03-24
Inside Ukraine’s scramble for “game-changer” drone fleet
World
2023-03-24
Inside Ukraine’s scramble for “game-changer” drone fleet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
04:04
Reporters Without Borders condemns illegal summonses that intimidate Lebanese journalists
Lebanon News
04:04
Reporters Without Borders condemns illegal summonses that intimidate Lebanese journalists
0
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
Middle East
2023-03-01
In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy
Middle East
2023-03-01
In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy
0
Variety
08:15
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
Variety
08:15
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
0
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store