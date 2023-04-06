ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) - Public Relations Division announced that on March 31, 2023, as a result of continuous monitoring carried out by the Roumieh Central Prison Command, a drone was spotted on the roof of the convict prison, and the guards worked to seize it.



After examining it, it was found that it was of a gray-colored "DJI," and it was found that there was a transparent bag attached to it. After searching the bag, 74 narcotic pills, a white substance, a cell phone containing a SIM card, a USB, and earbuds were found inside.



The investigation is still underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and work is continuing to arrest those involved in the operation.