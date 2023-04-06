ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone

Lebanon News
2023-04-06 | 07:11
High views
ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone
ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) - Public Relations Division announced that on March 31, 2023, as a result of continuous monitoring carried out by the Roumieh Central Prison Command, a drone was spotted on the roof of the convict prison, and the guards worked to seize it.  

After examining it, it was found that it was of a gray-colored "DJI," and it was found that there was a transparent bag attached to it. After searching the bag, 74 narcotic pills, a white substance, a cell phone containing a SIM card, a USB, and earbuds were found inside.  

The investigation is still underway under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and work is continuing to arrest those involved in the operation.
 

Lebanon News

Internal Security Forces

Roumieh Prison

Drone

Narcotics

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Reporters Without Borders condemns illegal summonses that intimidate Lebanese journalists
