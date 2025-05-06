News
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
Middle East News
06-05-2025 | 14:13
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
Oman said it mediated a ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis and the U.S., marking a major shift in the Iran-aligned group's policy since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.
Reuters
Middle East News
Oman
Ceasefire
Deal
Yemen
Houthis
US
Middle East News
14:13
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
14:07
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East, bilateral ties in phone call: Kremlin
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
13:16
Sanaa airport 'completely destroyed' in Israeli strike: Airport official
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
13:16
Sanaa airport 'completely destroyed' in Israeli strike: Airport official
13:00
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
11:33
Israel says Iran will bear 'full consequences' for Houthi attacks
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
14:13
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
06:55
Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday
03:48
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
