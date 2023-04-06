Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

Lebanon News
2023-04-06 | 08:32
High views
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
0min
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

Israeli media reported that successive missile strikes were launched from Lebanon towards settlements in the Upper Galilee. Channel 14 stated that "Israel is under a major missile attack from Lebanon, with over 100 rockets launched within 10 minutes, some of which hit densely populated areas with settlers."

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated that residents in Nahariya and all border areas with Lebanon were asked to immediately enter shelters.

Israeli media also reported that sirens sounded in the Galilee and the Iron Dome defense system was activated to intercept the missiles.

