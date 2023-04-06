UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation

On Thursday, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement regarding the recent rocket launches from the South of Lebanon towards Israel in the afternoon.



The statement stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed UNIFIL that it activated its Iron Dome defense system in response.



The Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, is also in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line.



“The current situation is extremely serious. UNIFIL urges restraint and to avoid further escalation,” said the statement.