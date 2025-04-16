Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

Lebanese authorities have detained three individuals from Hamas on suspicion of being involved in recent rocket launches targeting Israeli territory, a Lebanese security source told Agence France-Presse.



The security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated, "The Lebanese Army Intelligence arrested three people belonging to Hamas, two of whom are Palestinians and the third is Lebanese, on suspicion of being involved in rocket launches at Israel."



The source added that the arrests took place "between Tuesday and Wednesday in Beirut and southern Lebanon."