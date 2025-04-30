News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New ceasefire monitoring committee chief tells LBCI: Optimistic about Lebanon mission
Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New ceasefire monitoring committee chief tells LBCI: Optimistic about Lebanon mission
The newly appointed head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, U.S. General Michael J.
Leeney
, expressed strong optimism and enthusiasm about his mission in Lebanon.
In a statement to LBCI on Wednesday, General
Leeney
said, “I am very optimistic and extremely excited to be here in Lebanon,” as he succeeded Major General Jasper Jeffers after finishing his mission in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Ceasefire
Committee
Chief
Michael Leeny
LBCI
Optimistic
Lebanon
Mission
Next
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-11
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
Lebanon News
2025-03-11
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-05
Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-05
Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:38
Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights
Lebanon News
10:38
Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
0
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
0
World News
2025-04-21
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
World News
2025-04-21
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
3
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
4
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
5
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
6
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
7
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
8
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More