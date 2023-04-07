News
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
2023-04-07 | 04:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
During a meeting with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Lebanon’s Caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Slim affirmed that the recent development "constitutes a direct threat to security and stability in the south" and emphasized Lebanon's commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
In the meeting held in his office in Yarzeh with the accompanying delegation and in the presence of Italian Ambassador Nicoletta Bombardiere, the minister stressed that the army "was and will remain keen on the highest levels of cooperation with UNIFIL and taking appropriate measures to control security and maintain stability and calm in the south and constant readiness to confront any aggression."
Minister Slim also praised the Italian participation in UNIFIL and the cooperation between it and the Lebanese army units deployed in the operations area and thanked Italy for its support to the army, especially regarding humanitarian and military aid.
The meeting also dealt with relations between both countries and their development in all fields, namely in the military. The minister also discussed the issue of Syrian refugees and hoped to support the Lebanese position, which stipulates the return of refugees to their country.
In turn, the Italian Defense Minister expressed the readiness to assist the Lebanese army and security apparatuses, pointing to the "high competence of the army and the strength of cooperation with the army of his country."
He touched on the refugee crisis, expressing Italy's understanding of Lebanon's suffering, pointing out that he would convey the Lebanese position to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He also addressed the issue of illegal immigration across the Mediterranean and the need to confront it, given the dangers it poses to the intended communities and the migrants.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Italy
Defense Minister
Threat
Security
Stability
Southern Lebanon
UN Security Council
Resolution 1701
Related Articles
