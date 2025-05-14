Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation

U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed bilateral agreements on aviation and defense, reinforcing strategic ties between Washington and Doha during high-level meetings.



The aviation deal includes what Trump described as “the largest order in Boeing’s history,” with 160 aircraft.



The defense agreement further strengthens security cooperation between the two nations.



Emir Tamim expressed his gratitude at the joint appearance, saying, “I thank President Trump for this cooperation and for his presence.”



Trump noted that the talks also covered major international issues. “We discussed global challenges, including Russia and Ukraine. You’ve helped us a lot. We also talked about Iran,” he said.