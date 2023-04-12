MP Halima Kaakour told the Parliament in a statement that, "what is happening in the joint committees is not convincing, as there is an agreement among the parliamentary blocs that they want municipal elections to take place."



She added that not holding the municipal and Mukhtar's elections is purely a political decision.



However, any decision to postpone the elections means that there will be some affected by it.



She also expressed reservation about spending without supervision, adding: "It is clear that there is no political will to hold municipal and Mukhtar's elections. There is a disregard for people's intelligence, and pressure could have been exerted on the government to hold municipal elections."