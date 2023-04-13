Judge Aoun lifts travel ban on Salameh ahead of Paris hearing: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2023-04-13 | 10:02
High views
0min
Judge Aoun lifts travel ban on Salameh ahead of Paris hearing: LBCI sources

Judge Ghada Aoun issued a decision on Thursday afternoon to lift the travel ban on the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh. 

The purpose of this lift is to allow Salameh to travel to Paris for investigation at a later date.

Judge Aoun will be circulating the decision to the security services, especially the General Directorate of General Security.
 

