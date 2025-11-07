Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri met with a delegation from the World Bank in Ain el-Tineh. The meeting focused on the bank’s projects and programs in Lebanon, with a particular emphasis on reconstruction efforts.Berri presented a detailed overview based on a map prepared by the National Council for Scientific Research, highlighting the scale of damage caused by Israeli attacks over the past two years, both before and after the ceasefire agreement.The briefing covered multiple sectors, including the total destruction of several border villages, damage to infrastructure such as roads, educational and health institutions, tourism and industrial facilities, and the energy sector. Additionally, the agricultural sector suffered significant losses, and environmental damage resulted from Israel’s use of internationally banned weapons.