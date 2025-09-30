Poland arrests suspect in Nord Stream sabotage

Poland has arrested a suspect targeted by a German warrant for his alleged involvement in the 2022 bombing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, prosecutors said Tuesday.



Lawyer Tymoteusz Paprocki confirmed the arrest of his client to broadcaster TVN24, but did not identify him. Polish media reports said he is a Ukrainian with the first name Volodymyr and surname initial "Z".



"I confirm that he has been arrested. Procedures are underway," Warsaw regional prosecutor's office spokesman Piotr Skiba told AFP, without providing the suspect's name.



AFP