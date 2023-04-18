US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

Lebanon News
2023-04-18 | 11:05
High views
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
2min
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

On Tuesday, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Hezbollah’s bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut, the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program announced a reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the identification, location, arrest, and/or conviction of Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil.  

Also known as Tahsin, Aqil serves on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s highest military body.  
 
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

US

Embassy

Beirut

US Department Of State

Rewards For Justice

Ibrahim Aqil

Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
