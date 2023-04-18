US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

Reward up to $7 Million for Info
IBRAHIM AQIL
40 years ago today, Hizballah bombed the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing scores of people. Ibrahim Aqil was a principal member of Hizballah's IJO, which claimed responsibility for the attack.
Have info on Aqil? Send us a tip. pic.twitter.com/ihtfF6rYyZ
— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) April 18, 2023
Aqil also directed in the 1980s, taking American and German hostages in Lebanon and holding them there.
Additionally, in 2015, the US Department of the Treasury listed him as a Specially Designated National, which is pursuant to Executive Order 13582, for acting for or on behalf of Hezbollah. According to the press release, on September 10, 2019, the US Department of State designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224.
These designations resulted in all property and interests in the property of Aqil that are subject to US jurisdiction being blocked, and “US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Aqil,” among other consequences.
More information about the reward offer is available on the Rewards for Justice website: www.rewardsforjustice.net. Additionally, “anyone with information on Ibrahim Aqil should contact Rewards for Justice via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information will be kept strictly confidential,” said the press release.
