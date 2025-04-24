A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?

24-04-2025 | 12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF&#39;s chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
2min
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Lebanon seeks to position itself as a well-maintained piece of land with solid foundations, ready infrastructure, ongoing maintenance, and a strategic location. 

In this context, Lebanon envisions a future where the restoration of its infrastructure and institutions can attract international investments.

This is the vision Lebanon is striving for as it seeks an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF, known for imposing strict reform conditions to ensure the return of funds from creditor nations, serves as a crucial pathway to other institutions and investment funds. 

According to IMF estimates, based on its experience with other nations, the $3 billion Lebanon hopes to secure could unlock nearly $12 billion investments from various financial and investment bodies.

In addition, investments could flow from local and expatriate Lebanese communities, provided stability and reforms are achieved.

Lebanon's official delegation is holding meetings, including with U.S. trade officials and representatives from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The focus is on securing the necessary support for Lebanon's economic recovery, which remains a priority.

While the world's attention is currently focused on rebuilding Syria, sources indicate that during the Spring Meetings on Syria, Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed willingness to settle Syria's outstanding debts with the IMF. 

Syria's participation and the Gulf countries' interest signal the country's reintegration into the international community and a competitive push to establish a foothold in Syria. 

Lebanese sources believe Syria's economic recovery will directly impact Lebanon.

Will Lebanon seize this opportunity and make peace to position itself as a gateway for reconstruction, or will it miss yet another chance?

