In support of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, media professionals say only freedom of expression remains in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-19 | 05:13
In support of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, media professionals say only freedom of expression remains in Lebanon
Lebanese intellectuals and media professionals signed a statement in solidarity with lawyer Nizar Saghieh, stating that all lawyers support freedom of expression, and repression will not triumph over responsible, informed freedom with a knowledgeable and courteous legal “tongue.”
This statement was issued after the Beirut Bar Association called lawyer and Legal Agenda executive director Nizar Saghieh to a disciplinary hearing for opposing the requirement for lawyers to gain prior authorization before speaking with the media.
This decision was criticized by many, who perceived this action as an attempt by the authorities to restrict freedom of the press and expression.
In the statement, intellectuals and media professionals expressed support for the right of lawyer Nizar Saghieh to articulate and defend the causes of the people and the country, stressing all solidarity with him and with the freedom of expression.
“Lebanon is afflicted and plundered in light of the tyranny and corruption of the mafia system, and only that remaining margin of oxygen and freedom of expression remains in it, and this freedom is sacred,” saying that if it is confiscated, this will mean that Lebanon is finished, the statement added.
It stated that this matter is sensitive and dangerous, as this “mafia game” that aims to confiscate free voices defending the right of Lebanon and its people and their issues will not pass.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Media
Lawyer
Nizar Saghieh
Freedom
Expression
Press
Repression
Beirut Bar Association
Legal Agenda
