US aircraft carrier visits South Korea in show of force against North Korea

The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrived at the southern port city of Busan in South Korea on Sunday as a show of force against North Korea, South Korea's navy said.



It is the first U.S. aircraft carrier to dock at a South Korean port since U.S. President Donald Trump's second term in office began in January.



The visit was part of the "ironclad" commitment of the United States to extended deterrence and to show readiness by the military alliance between Seoul and Washington against North Korea, according to the South's navy.



It said the nuclear-powered vessel belonging to Carrier Strike Group One was joined by the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and the USS Sterett, a guided-missile destroyer.



"Our presence here in Busan shows the strong alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States and our opportunity to train and operate together with our allies," U.S. Rear Admiral Michael S. Wosje, Commander of Carrier Strike Group One, said on Monday.



