Beirut Bar Association will not make its decision today regarding lawyer Nizar Saghieh’s case: sources to LBCI

Sources of the Beirut Bar Association to LBCI confirmed that the Beirut Bar Association’s Council will not make its decision today regarding the summons case of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, but the atmosphere is positive, and the decision will be left until after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday and after studying the file.



In turn, Lawyer Nizar Saghieh told LBCI that after listening to him before the Beirut Bar Association’s Council, “the atmosphere was positive, as they understood my premises and made sure that they were principled, human rights and non-personal.”



He also confirmed that “they also made sure that my war is a legitimate war, which is the preservation of freedom and the role of lawyers, and we cannot anticipate the decision of the Bar Council.”