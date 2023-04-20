Beirut Bar Association will not make its decision today regarding lawyer Nizar Saghieh’s case: sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
2023-04-20 | 11:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Bar Association will not make its decision today regarding lawyer Nizar Saghieh’s case: sources to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beirut Bar Association will not make its decision today regarding lawyer Nizar Saghieh’s case: sources to LBCI

Sources of the Beirut Bar Association to LBCI confirmed that the Beirut Bar Association’s Council will not make its decision today regarding the summons case of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, but the atmosphere is positive, and the decision will be left until after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday and after studying the file.  

In turn, Lawyer Nizar Saghieh told LBCI that after listening to him before the Beirut Bar Association’s Council, “the atmosphere was positive, as they understood my premises and made sure that they were principled, human rights and non-personal.” 

He also confirmed that “they also made sure that my war is a legitimate war, which is the preservation of freedom and the role of lawyers, and we cannot anticipate the decision of the Bar Council.”
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Beirut Bar Association

Council

Lawyer

Nizar Saghieh

Summons

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

In support of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, media professionals say only freedom of expression remains in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18

Defending free speech: Lawyers' struggle against Beirut Bar Association's restrictions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:10

Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:22

Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app