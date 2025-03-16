Walid Jumblatt marks anniversary of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination

Lebanon News
16-03-2025 | 05:27
High views
Walid Jumblatt marks anniversary of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination
2min
Walid Jumblatt marks anniversary of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination

On the annual commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination, former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt described the as historical justice finally taking its course.  

In a statement, Jumblatt said that the era of oppression and tyranny had collapsed, and the Syrian people had been liberated. He pointed to the new leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, stating that those responsible for his father's assassination had been arrested. 

"In my name, my family's name, and on behalf of the PSP, I announce the closure of this tradition, as historical justice has been served, even if belatedly," he said.  

Jumblatt emphasized that both the PSP and the town of Moukhtara were now looking toward a new phase of struggle and perseverance. He reaffirmed the party's commitment to a more humane form of socialism, asserting that PSP would continue to uphold its core principles over superficialities and personal agendas.

Additionally, Jumblatt called for reconstructing South Lebanon and other affected areas through an internationally and Arab-supported mechanism. He also urged strengthening Lebanese-Syrian relations and the demarcation of land and maritime borders between the two countries.

Addressing Lebanon's Druze community, Jumblatt urged them to preserve their Arab identity and maintain their stance against the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights. He also directed a message to the Druze in Syria, urging them to safeguard their historical Islamic roots and resist any attempts to use them for political division. 

He reiterated that Kamal Jumblatt was martyred for rejecting sectarian alliances and partitioning schemes, particularly the idea of a Druze state.

Lebanon News

Walid Jumblatt

PSP

Anniversary

Kamal Jumblatt

Assassination

