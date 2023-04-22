Former Minister Kheireddine returns to Beirut amid money laundering investigation in Paris

Marwan Kheireddine, the former Minister and Chairman of the board of directors Al-Mawarid Bank has returned to Beirut from France, where he was being investigated for his alleged involvement in a criminal organization and money laundering.

This investigation is part of the French judicial investigation into the assets of the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, Riad Salameh, in Europe, according to a source familiar with the case who spoke to the French news agency, AFP.

Upon Kheireddine's arrival at Beirut International Airport, he was greeted by the head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, Talal Arslan, and a delegation of sheikhs led by the representative of the Unitarian Druze Community, Sheikh Akl, Druze cleric Sheikh Nasreddine al-Gharib, as well as a delegation from the party's leadership and a crowd of people from Hasbaya, Rachaya, Chouf, Aley, and Matn.

However, the source told AFP that the charges against Kheireddine include forming a criminal gang with the aim of embezzling public funds by a public employee at the expense of the Lebanese state, breach of trust, and corruption of a public employee.