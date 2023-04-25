Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

Lebanon News
2023-04-25 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon&#39;s capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

The head of the Kataeb Party, Samy Gemayel, indicated that what Lebanon is exposed to in the file of the Syrian refugees has become different from what it was in the past, pointing out that Lebanon received Syrian refugees who are at risk of death in light of the Syrian war in 2011, just as the Lebanese people received the oppressed Syrians.  

He stressed that Lebanon dealt with them in the best way compared to the rest of the other countries that, while "giving us lessons in human rights," closed their borders in their face, while Lebanon received more than one million and 800 thousand refugees.   

During a press conference held in Saifi, after he met with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka, Gemayel stated that this meeting was an opportunity to express concerns on the strategy of the international community's dealings with Lebanon regarding the file of the Syrian presence in Lebanon.  

He explained: "We say "existence" because we can no longer talk about asylum or displacement, but rather economic migration."   

Expressing that what Lebanon is exposed to regarding Syrian refugees has become different from what it was in the past, adding, "the first part of this talk is directed to the international community, especially the European Union, which bears primary responsibility in this file because it greatly supports UNHCR policy."  

He continued that Lebanon is facing a new phase because the hostilities in Syria have ended in the presence of limited events, but there are no longer battles and open wars, and therefore a large part of the refugees can return to their country.  

On the subject of municipalities' powers, he said: "Municipalities can exercise their powers and preserve the interest of citizens concerning security and residence within the scope of the town, and we call on them to take all measures to protect the people of the regions by all available means."  

Regarding the removal of refugee status, he said: "The refugee status must be dropped from everyone who enters surreptitiously into Lebanon, and everyone who enters and exits from Lebanon, and all of this is available in the law, and the security forces and the government must implement these articles."  

He added, "We encourage the voluntary return to Syria, and instead of giving aid in Lebanon, it must be paid in Syria, on the condition that the refugees return to their country."  

According to Gemayel, Lebanon faces several problems, including the problem of Hezbollah's dominance over decision-making, the issue of rebuilding institutions and implementing economic reforms, and structural problems that need to be addressed.  

In order to avoid any clashes between the Lebanese and the refugees and its exploitation in the future, he asked the state and the international community to play their role.  

He concluded by stressing that the state has all the legal arsenal to carry out its work and that the international community has all the arsenal of arguments to change its policy on this issue and encourage the voluntary return to Syria, which is its duty.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kataeb Party

Samy Gemayel

Syrian

Refugees

Syria

War

LBCI Next
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-23

Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-12

Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Lebanese evacuees flee Sudan to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-18

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Variety
05:28

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:39

Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app