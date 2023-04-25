News
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
2023-04-25 | 11:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
The head of the Kataeb Party, Samy Gemayel, indicated that what Lebanon is exposed to in the file of the Syrian refugees has become different from what it was in the past, pointing out that Lebanon received Syrian refugees who are at risk of death in light of the Syrian war in 2011, just as the Lebanese people received the oppressed Syrians.
He stressed that Lebanon dealt with them in the best way compared to the rest of the other countries that, while "giving us lessons in human rights," closed their borders in their face, while Lebanon received more than one million and 800 thousand refugees.
During a press conference held in Saifi, after he met with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka, Gemayel stated that this meeting was an opportunity to express concerns on the strategy of the international community's dealings with Lebanon regarding the file of the Syrian presence in Lebanon.
He explained: "We say "existence" because we can no longer talk about asylum or displacement, but rather economic migration."
Expressing that what Lebanon is exposed to regarding Syrian refugees has become different from what it was in the past, adding, "the first part of this talk is directed to the international community, especially the European Union, which bears primary responsibility in this file because it greatly supports UNHCR policy."
He continued that Lebanon is facing a new phase because the hostilities in Syria have ended in the presence of limited events, but there are no longer battles and open wars, and therefore a large part of the refugees can return to their country.
On the subject of municipalities' powers, he said: "Municipalities can exercise their powers and preserve the interest of citizens concerning security and residence within the scope of the town, and we call on them to take all measures to protect the people of the regions by all available means."
Regarding the removal of refugee status, he said: "The refugee status must be dropped from everyone who enters surreptitiously into Lebanon, and everyone who enters and exits from Lebanon, and all of this is available in the law, and the security forces and the government must implement these articles."
He added, "We encourage the voluntary return to Syria, and instead of giving aid in Lebanon, it must be paid in Syria, on the condition that the refugees return to their country."
According to Gemayel, Lebanon faces several problems, including the problem of Hezbollah's dominance over decision-making, the issue of rebuilding institutions and implementing economic reforms, and structural problems that need to be addressed.
In order to avoid any clashes between the Lebanese and the refugees and its exploitation in the future, he asked the state and the international community to play their role.
He concluded by stressing that the state has all the legal arsenal to carry out its work and that the international community has all the arsenal of arguments to change its policy on this issue and encourage the voluntary return to Syria, which is its duty.
