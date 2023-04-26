Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-04-26 | 00:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

Members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, led by Chairman Robert Menendez and Ranking Member James E. Risch, have expressed their concerns about the political deadlock in Lebanon in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden.
 
The senators warned that the presidential selection process is being used as a tool to hinder the formation of an effective government, which could lead to an economic collapse and potentially threaten US national security interests in the region.

The letter emphasized the importance of establishing a Lebanese government that prioritizes transparency and addresses the needs of the Lebanese people, rather than enabling Hezbollah and its affiliates to undermine democracy.
 
The senators highlighted recent sanctions against Hassan Muhammad Daqgou, Noah Zeiter, Raymond Rahme, and Teddy Rahme for their connections to Hezbollah and participation in illegal activities. However, they expressed disappointment with the continuing political deadlock, which they believe is being orchestrated by Hezbollah and its allies.

The senators reaffirmed their support for Lebanese sovereignty and institutions and emphasized the bipartisan backing in Congress for a strong US-Lebanon relationship.
 
They urged President Biden to collaborate with regional allies and partners to facilitate a democratic process and support presidential candidates capable of serving and being accountable to the people of Lebanon. The senators warned that the current impasse is undermining the consensus in Congress regarding support for Lebanon and its future stability.

Lebanon News

Senate

President

Biden

Political

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Lebanese evacuees flee Sudan to Saudi Arabia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-07

Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Middle East
03:16

As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Middle East
07:16

Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app