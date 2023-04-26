Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

Members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, led by Chairman Robert Menendez and Ranking Member James E. Risch, have expressed their concerns about the political deadlock in Lebanon in a letter addressed to President Joe Biden.

The senators warned that the presidential selection process is being used as a tool to hinder the formation of an effective government, which could lead to an economic collapse and potentially threaten US national security interests in the region.



The letter emphasized the importance of establishing a Lebanese government that prioritizes transparency and addresses the needs of the Lebanese people, rather than enabling Hezbollah and its affiliates to undermine democracy.

The senators highlighted recent sanctions against Hassan Muhammad Daqgou, Noah Zeiter, Raymond Rahme, and Teddy Rahme for their connections to Hezbollah and participation in illegal activities. However, they expressed disappointment with the continuing political deadlock, which they believe is being orchestrated by Hezbollah and its allies.



The senators reaffirmed their support for Lebanese sovereignty and institutions and emphasized the bipartisan backing in Congress for a strong US-Lebanon relationship.

They urged President Biden to collaborate with regional allies and partners to facilitate a democratic process and support presidential candidates capable of serving and being accountable to the people of Lebanon. The senators warned that the current impasse is undermining the consensus in Congress regarding support for Lebanon and its future stability.