News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities
Lebanon News
2023-04-26 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities
The Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) launched Lebanon’s National Disability Allowance (NDA). This allowance is a social grant that provides income support to people with disabilities living within the country.
Launched in partnership with the European Union, UNICEF, and the International Labour Organization (ILO), the NDA aims to strengthen the existing national program and services dedicated to persons with disabilities.
The NDA intends to support individuals with disabilities to ease their access to essential services. Additionally, all people with disabilities would be eligible, especially those aged 18-28 (born between 1995-2005), who are prioritized during the first roll-out to support their transition to higher education or join the labor market.
At least 20,000 individuals will benefit from a monthly allowance of $40 each over an initial period of 12 months.
Additionally, the Ministry of Social Affairs will oversee the implementation of the allowance, developed via EUR 20 million funding from the European Union, while both UNICEF and ILO have been leading the technical, financial, and operational support.
According to a press release by UNICEF, “In Lebanon, persons with disabilities face barriers to access basic rights such as education, health, and social services. They remain subject to discrimination and at high risk of abuse, especially for women and girls.”
Additionally, it estimates that people with disabilities face costs 35-40 percent higher than those without disabilities to access the same standard of living and are at a higher risk of vulnerability exacerbated by Lebanon’s current crisis.
The program will have a dedicated call center managed by UNICEF and can be reached at +961 4 727470, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ministry Of Social Affairs
National Disability Allowance
European Union
UNICEF
International Labour Organization (ILO)
People
Disabilities
Next
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
UNDP launches Karantina Rehabilitation Center in support of people with disabilities
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
UNDP launches Karantina Rehabilitation Center in support of people with disabilities
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
EU, UNICEF inaugurate pumping station to provide water services for more than 500,000 people
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
EU, UNICEF inaugurate pumping station to provide water services for more than 500,000 people
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
0
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
0
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
0
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
World
2023-04-05
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
0
World
2023-04-01
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
World
2023-04-01
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
0
Variety
06:39
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
Variety
06:39
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
0
Middle East
2023-02-12
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Middle East
2023-02-12
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
2
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
4
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
5
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
6
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
8
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store