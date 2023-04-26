Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities

Lebanon News
2023-04-26
High views
Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities
2min
Lebanon’s MOSA introduces social protection program for people with disabilities

The Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) launched Lebanon’s National Disability Allowance (NDA). This allowance is a social grant that provides income support to people with disabilities living within the country.  

Launched in partnership with the European Union, UNICEF, and the International Labour Organization (ILO), the NDA aims to strengthen the existing national program and services dedicated to persons with disabilities.  

The NDA intends to support individuals with disabilities to ease their access to essential services. Additionally, all people with disabilities would be eligible, especially those aged 18-28 (born between 1995-2005), who are prioritized during the first roll-out to support their transition to higher education or join the labor market.  

At least 20,000 individuals will benefit from a monthly allowance of $40 each over an initial period of 12 months.
 
Additionally, the Ministry of Social Affairs will oversee the implementation of the allowance, developed via EUR 20 million funding from the European Union, while both UNICEF and ILO have been leading the technical, financial, and operational support. 

According to a press release by UNICEF, “In Lebanon, persons with disabilities face barriers to access basic rights such as education, health, and social services. They remain subject to discrimination and at high risk of abuse, especially for women and girls.” 

Additionally, it estimates that people with disabilities face costs 35-40 percent higher than those without disabilities to access the same standard of living and are at a higher risk of vulnerability exacerbated by Lebanon’s current crisis. 

The program will have a dedicated call center managed by UNICEF and can be reached at +961 4 727470, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ministry Of Social Affairs

National Disability Allowance

European Union

UNICEF

International Labour Organization (ILO)

People

Disabilities

