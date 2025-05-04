Trump to meet GCC leaders in Riyadh: Source close to Saudi government

Middle East News
04-05-2025 | 07:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to meet GCC leaders in Riyadh: Source close to Saudi government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump to meet GCC leaders in Riyadh: Source close to Saudi government

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to meet the heads of state of six Gulf countries while on a visit to Riyadh later this month, a source close to the Saudi government told AFP on Sunday.

"Trump will meet the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh" with the goal of reinforcing "political and economic cooperation," the source said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

US

Donald Trump

Leaders

GCC

Middle East

KSA

LBCI Next
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14

Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-17

Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-17

Russia's wealth fund chief will meet US delegation in Saudi Arabia: Source in Riyadh

LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Trump to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt: Israeli president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Israel's Netanyahu vows multi-phase response against Yemen's Houthis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Israel army says missile that hit airport area was fired from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv to May 6 after airport attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel's main airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Interior minister: 195 complaints filed so far across Mount Lebanon districts

LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

'Matter of weeks' to know if Russia serious about peace: Rubio says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More